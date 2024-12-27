Scholz expresses opinion of Trump's position: Ukraine has to become strong to end war

US President-elect Donald Trump believes that an end to the war in Ukraine is possible only if Ukraine is strong militarily.

Source: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in an interview with the German media outlet t-online, published on 27 December, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: When asked whether the chancellor is afraid that "Trump will abandon Ukraine", Olaf Scholz said that the US President-elect understands that the war can be stopped only when Ukraine becomes strong.

Quote from Scholz: "Trump wants to end the war. And I think he, like us, is convinced that this will only be possible if Ukraine is strong militarily."

More details: Scholz expressed confidence that "despite some fears, we will be able to achieve a coordinated policy towards Ukraine between the US and Europe, as well as between the US and Germany."

Quote from Scholz: "Be careful. A simple ceasefire is not a sustainable peace! And this applies to everything: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine – in other words, we are talking to Ukraine, not about Ukraine. I have already spoken twice with US President-elect Trump, and we agreed that we, the US and Europe, will closely coordinate on these issues. At a later stage, we will also discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, and Germany will also play an important role in this."

Background:

Media reported that US President-elect Donald Trump has already unofficially signalled to Europe that he will continue to provide military aid to Ukraine after taking office.

Publicly, Trump assured that he would not "abandon Ukraine" in his attempts to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war.

