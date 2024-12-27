All Sections
Scholz expresses opinion of Trump's position: Ukraine has to become strong to end war

European PravdaFriday, 27 December 2024, 18:16
Olaf Scholz. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President-elect Donald Trump believes that an end to the war in Ukraine is possible only if Ukraine is strong militarily.

Source: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in an interview with the German media outlet t-online, published on 27 December, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: When asked whether the chancellor is afraid that "Trump will abandon Ukraine", Olaf Scholz said that the US President-elect understands that the war can be stopped only when Ukraine becomes strong.

Advertisement:

Quote from Scholz: "Trump wants to end the war. And I think he, like us, is convinced that this will only be possible if Ukraine is strong militarily."

More details: Scholz expressed confidence that "despite some fears, we will be able to achieve a coordinated policy towards Ukraine between the US and Europe, as well as between the US and Germany."

Quote from Scholz: "Be careful. A simple ceasefire is not a sustainable peace! And this applies to everything: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine – in other words, we are talking to Ukraine, not about Ukraine. I have already spoken twice with US President-elect Trump, and we agreed that we, the US and Europe, will closely coordinate on these issues. At a later stage, we will also discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, and Germany will also play an important role in this."

Advertisement:

Background: 

