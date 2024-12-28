All Sections
Anna KovalenkoSaturday, 28 December 2024, 12:45
Former UK PM Boris Johnson appears in Ukrainian New Year film – video
Boris Johnson during his visit to Ukraine in September 2023. Stock photo: Getty Images

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been featured in the Ukrainian New Year film Train on 31 December.

Source: Yurii Horbunov, the film's director and starring actor, on Facebook

Horbunov also shared a video from the film's set, in which Boris Johnson uses a popular catchphrase and wishes everyone a Happy New Year.

Quote: "Dobryi den [‘Good afternoon’ in Ukrainian – ed.], everybody. Happy New Year, Ukraintsi [‘Ukrainians’ – ed.]," says the former PM in the video, wearing a hat bearing a phrase traditionally associated with Ukrainian Railways: "Carriage numbering starts from the front of the train".

Yurii Horbunov described the appearance of the British politician in the Ukrainian film as a "charming touch".

Quote: "We thank Boris Johnson, whom we affectionately call 'Johnsoniuk', for agreeing to appear in our film! We believe it’s a lovely, charming touch, a small but meaningful part of the magic of cinema!" wrote Horbunov. [Johnson gained the nickname "Johnsoniuk" among Ukrainians because of the former PM’s account name on social media, borisjohnsonuk, which is similar to many Ukrainian surnames ending with an "-iuk" suffix – ed.]

The plot of the Ukrainian comedy Train on 31 December follows the passengers of a train travelling from Kyiv to Lviv who become stranded in a desolate field. In these extreme conditions, the strangers are forced to bond and get to know each other better.

The film has already been released in cinemas across Ukraine.

23:49
23:45
23:28
23:14
22:43
22:31
21:03
20:26
20:22
20:10
