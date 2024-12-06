All Sections
Russians launch 53 drones at Ukraine, 32 shot down by air defence

Iryna BalachukFriday, 6 December 2024, 07:48
Russians launch 53 drones at Ukraine, 32 shot down by air defence
Mobile fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the night of 5-6 December (starting from 20:00 on 5 December), Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 53 Shahed drones and UAVs of other types. A total of 32 drones have been destroyed and another 16 disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: As of 07:00, units of anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the defence forces shot down 32 enemy UAVs in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv and Zhytomyr oblasts."

Details: Sixteen drones disappeared from radar and two flew toward Belarus.

The Air Force noted that the UAVs were launched from the Russian city of Oryol.

Background: On the evening of 5 December, Russian forces launched attack drones toward Ukraine.

