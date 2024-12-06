All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Putin arrives in Minsk

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 6 December 2024, 13:11
Putin arrives in Minsk
Screenshot: Flightradar

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin arrived in Minsk on 6 December to attend a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, a supranational union between Belarus and Russia with the stated aim of deepening the relationship between the two states through integration in economic and defence policy.

Source: Belarusian state-owned news outlet BelTA; Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Details: According to BelTA, the meeting will consider the progress made in implementing the main aspects of the Treaty on the Creation of the Union State for 2024-2026 and the Union State’s security concept.

Advertisement:

Belaruski Hajun reported that Putin's IL-96-300PU (RA-96025) landed at Minsk National Airport at 13:42. Two fighter jets escorted his plane.

The aircraft took off from Vnukovo International Airport at 12:37 local time. The flight number was RSD509. As usual, a twin aircraft with the registration number RA-96022 flew with Putin’s aircraft.

Other Russian officials already in Minsk include Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Russian Security Council; Valentina Matviyenko, Head of the Federation Council (the upper house of the Russian parliament); Mikhail Mishustin, the Prime Minister; Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s press secretary; and Nikolai Patrushev, Putin’s aide and former secretary of the Russian Security Council. The city centre is closed to traffic.

Advertisement:

Belaruski Hajun noted that Putin last visited Belarus on 23 May 2024, when he stayed overnight at self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko's residence on the Minsk Sea, where Lukashenko met with Yevgeny Prigozhin in 2023.

Support UP or become our patron!

PutinBelarus
Advertisement:

United States to provide over US$440 million in economic aid to Ukraine

Trump supports deployment of European troops in Ukraine to oversee ceasefire – WSJ

Russia negotiating with Syria's new government to retain two military bases – Bloomberg, photo

NATO secretary general says losses of parties in Russian war against Ukraine exceed 1 million people

Trump said in November that he strongly opposes US missile strikes deep into Russia

Russian Defence Ministry software designer involved in developing new drones was killed in Ukrainian intelligence operation – UP sources

All News
Putin
Trump on war in Ukraine: The World is waiting, negotiations should begin
Lukashenko asks Putin for Oreshnik missile system and receives approval
Putin once again changes Kursk Oblast governor
RECENT NEWS
23:36
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 42 times in one day, damaging vehicles and housing
22:34
United States to provide over US$440 million in economic aid to Ukraine
22:00
Biden approves another military aid package for Ukraine
21:51
Christmas tree lighting in Tbilisi set for presidential election day, which opposition deems illegitimate
21:20
Drone debris falls in Pechersk district of Kyiv
21:08
Trump supports deployment of European troops in Ukraine to oversee ceasefire – WSJ
20:42
Georgian opposition declares non-recognition of presidential election
20:33
Russia aims to take control of Moldova's parliament – intelligence service
20:19
Ukraine is not yet ready for negotiations with Russia – Head of President's Office
20:13
Russians shift to flanking attacks on Pokrovsk after frontal assaults fail – Ukraine's National Guard
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: