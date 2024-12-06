Putin arrives in Minsk
Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin arrived in Minsk on 6 December to attend a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, a supranational union between Belarus and Russia with the stated aim of deepening the relationship between the two states through integration in economic and defence policy.
Source: Belarusian state-owned news outlet BelTA; Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet
Details: According to BelTA, the meeting will consider the progress made in implementing the main aspects of the Treaty on the Creation of the Union State for 2024-2026 and the Union State’s security concept.
Belaruski Hajun reported that Putin's IL-96-300PU (RA-96025) landed at Minsk National Airport at 13:42. Two fighter jets escorted his plane.
The aircraft took off from Vnukovo International Airport at 12:37 local time. The flight number was RSD509. As usual, a twin aircraft with the registration number RA-96022 flew with Putin’s aircraft.
Other Russian officials already in Minsk include Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Russian Security Council; Valentina Matviyenko, Head of the Federation Council (the upper house of the Russian parliament); Mikhail Mishustin, the Prime Minister; Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s press secretary; and Nikolai Patrushev, Putin’s aide and former secretary of the Russian Security Council. The city centre is closed to traffic.
Belaruski Hajun noted that Putin last visited Belarus on 23 May 2024, when he stayed overnight at self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko's residence on the Minsk Sea, where Lukashenko met with Yevgeny Prigozhin in 2023.
