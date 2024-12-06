All Sections
Zelenskyy to attend Notre Dame reopening ceremony on 7 December, where Trump also expected to be present – media

Friday, 6 December 2024, 17:00
Zelenskyy to attend Notre Dame reopening ceremony on 7 December, where Trump also expected to be present – media
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reportedly accepted an invitation to the reopening ceremony of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on 8 December, where he may meet US President-elect Donald Trump, who is also expected to attend.

Source: European Pravda; AFP, citing an unnamed senior Ukrainian official

Details: The source revealed that Zelenskyy is set to visit Paris on 7 December for the reopening of Notre Dame following its restoration. Alongside a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, he may hold a series of bilateral talks, as dozens of world leaders are expected in Paris that day.

Quote: "The president of Ukraine will attend the celebrations on the occasion of the restoration of the cathedral of Notre-Dame. He will meet with President [Emmanuel] Macron. Other meetings are also possible, in particular with President-elect Donald Trump, who will also attend the event."

The Élysée Palace has not disclosed the guest list, but approximately 50 heads of state are anticipated in Paris. Trump has publicly confirmed his attendance.

Macron has already toured the restored cathedral interior on the morning of 29 November and has visited the site multiple times during its restoration.

Tickets for the initial services in the restored Notre Dame Cathedral were sold out in less than two hours.

Background:

  • Zelenskyy met with Trump this autumn in New York and held a phone call with him following election day.
  • Earlier this week, Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak met in Washington with US Vice President-elect J.D. Vance and incoming National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

