France confirms Zelenskyy's visit on 7 December

French President Emmanuel Macron will receive his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Elysee Palace on Saturday, 7 December.

Source: The French leader's press service disseminated the information on Friday evening, 6 December, European Pravda reports, citing AFP

Details: The Elysee Palace said that Macron will receive US President-elect Donald Trump and then President Zelenskyy, after which he will attend the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral.

The French president will meet with Trump at 17:00 Kyiv time and with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at 18:00.

The press service did not specify whether there will be a meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy, as previously reported by the media, and whether Macron’s will meet with his counterparts in a bilateral or trilateral format.

Earlier, Trump publicly confirmed his participation in the reopening ceremony of Notre Dame Cathedral, where about fifty top officials from different countries were also invited.

Background:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Trump in New York this autumn and had a phone conversation with him after US Election Day.

This week, Ukrainian President's Office Head Andrii Yermak, and Trump’s Vice President J.D. Vance and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz met in Washington.

