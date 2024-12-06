All Sections
France confirms Zelenskyy's visit on 7 December

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 6 December 2024, 21:21
Zelenskyy and Macron. Photo: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron will receive his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Elysee Palace on Saturday, 7 December.

Source: The French leader's press service disseminated the information on Friday evening, 6 December, European Pravda reports, citing AFP

Details: The Elysee Palace said that Macron will receive US President-elect Donald Trump and then President Zelenskyy, after which he will attend the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral.

The French president will meet with Trump at 17:00 Kyiv time and with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at 18:00.

The press service did not specify whether there will be a meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy, as previously reported by the media, and whether Macron’s will meet with his counterparts in a bilateral or trilateral format.

Earlier, Trump publicly confirmed his participation in the reopening ceremony of Notre Dame Cathedral, where about fifty top officials from different countries were also invited.

Background:

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Trump in New York this autumn and had a phone conversation with him after US Election Day.
  • This week, Ukrainian President's Office Head Andrii Yermak, and Trump’s Vice President J.D. Vance and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz met in Washington.

