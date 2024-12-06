All Sections
Zelenskyy on Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih: Russia's words mean nothing

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 6 December 2024, 20:27
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Zelenskyy on social media

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih and Zaporizhzhia on the evening of 6 December, saying that Russia’s words mean nothing.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "Russia’s words mean nothing, but its bombs and missiles speak very clearly.

On the evening of St Nicholas Day, the bombs hit Zaporizhzhia – fell directly onto a repair shop, on cars with people inside. So far, we know about four wounded, all of whom are being treated. Nine people are listed as dead.

A missile strike on Kryvyi Rih hit an ordinary city building. Seventeen people were injured. Two of them were killed. And these are just two Russian strikes on two Ukrainian cities in one day."

Details: The president added that Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin does not need real peace: "He only needs the opportunity to do this to any country – with bombs, missiles, and all other violence."

As of 20:00, two people have been reported killed in the Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. Seventeen people were injured, including a six-year-old boy.

Background:

  • On the evening of 6 December, the Russian military attacked Zaporizhzhia, leaving 9 dead and 17 injured.
  • Also on 6 December, Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih: reports indicate that there are fatalities, including a child.

Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy discusses new aid package with Italian PM
Zelenskyy to attend Notre Dame reopening ceremony on 7 December, where Trump also expected to be present – media
Ukraine's defence forces receive first batch of new Ukrainian Peklo missile drones – photos, video
