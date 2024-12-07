Day of mourning declared in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Zaporizhzhia Oblast has declared 7 December to be a day of mourning for those killed in the Russian attack on 6 December.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration reiterated that 10 people were killed as a result of the Russian attack.

Twelve more people who were injured in the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia remain in hospitals.

Three men are in a critical condition and three children are in a moderate condition.

Background: On the evening of 6 December, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing 9 people and injuring 17 others.

