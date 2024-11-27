All Sections
Occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts experience power outages

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 27 November 2024, 08:24
Occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts experience power outages
Stock photo: Pixabay

The occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts have been left without electricity due to damage to the power grid, as reported by collaborators Yevhen Balytskyi and Volodymyr Saldo, the so-called governors of the oblasts.

Source: Balytskyi and Saldo on Telegram

Details: Balytskyi said that the power supply had been cut off throughout the "entire region" [the entire occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast – ed.].

According to Volodymyr Saldo, the so-called governor of Kherson Oblast, the failure occurred on the Dzhankoy-Melitopol line at 05:00. As a result, 137,000 people in 172 towns and villages in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast were left without electricity.

Saldo maintains that the power supply has already been restored in two districts.

The Russians’ collaborators did not name the cause of the power line failure.

Why this matters: Ukraine is currently experiencing blackouts as Russian troops are targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

