Second batch of F-16s from Denmark is in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that the second batch of F-16 aircraft from Denmark has arrived in Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "This is an example of leadership in defending lives that sets Denmark apart.

The aircraft from the first batch, provided by the Danish people, are already intercepting Russian missiles, saving our people’s lives and our infrastructure. Now, our air shield has been further strengthened. If all partners were as determined, Russian terror could already have been made impossible.

I am heartfeltly grateful to Mette (Frederiksen, Danish PM), her team and the entire Danish nation."

