1 person killed and 6 injured in Russian UAV attack on Kherson Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 8 December 2024, 17:32
1 person killed and 6 injured in Russian UAV attack on Kherson Oblast
Kherson. Anadolu via Getty Images

A man was killed in Kindiika, Kherson Oblast, as a result of a Russian drone dropping explosives. Four people were wounded there and two more were injured in Kherson itself.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram 

Quote: "Unfortunately, today the Russian military took the life of another person in Kherson Oblast.

As a result of explosives being dropped from a drone, a resident of Kindiika was killed. A man, 73, was fatally wounded."

Details: The authority reported that a man, 42, a man, 59, a woman aged 40 and another woman, 79, were also injured in Kindiika on Sunday.

In addition, in Kherson, men aged 56 and 62 were injured due to a Russian drone attack.

Background: According to the Financial Times, Russia has been terrorising the civilian population of Ukrainian cities to improve the effectiveness of its kamikaze drone attacks and drone operator skills. Western media assume that by doing so, the Russian forces are "experimenting" on people.

