Two medics injured in Russian drone attack on ambulance in Kherson Oblast

Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on an ambulance in the settlement of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast, leaving two medical workers injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration

Quote: "The investigation suggests that the Russian military carried out yet another attack on Antonivka on 6 December 2024 using a drone. Two medical workers were injured as a result of an explosive device being dropped on an ambulance"

Details: Ukrainian law enforcers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the commission of a war crime by Russian forces.

Earlier, Mrochko reported that a nurse, 62, had been attacked by a Russian drone in Antonivka. She sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wounds. She is currently receiving the necessary assistance.

