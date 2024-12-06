All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Two medics injured in Russian drone attack on ambulance in Kherson Oblast

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 6 December 2024, 11:57
Two medics injured in Russian drone attack on ambulance in Kherson Oblast
An ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on an ambulance in the settlement of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast, leaving two medical workers injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration

Quote: "The investigation suggests that the Russian military carried out yet another attack on Antonivka on 6 December 2024 using a drone. Two medical workers were injured as a result of an explosive device being dropped on an ambulance"

Advertisement:

Details: Ukrainian law enforcers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the commission of a war crime by Russian forces.

Earlier, Mrochko reported that a nurse, 62, had been attacked by a Russian drone in Antonivka. She sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wounds. She is currently receiving the necessary assistance.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kherson Oblastattackdrones
Advertisement:

Russia may launch Oreshnik ballistic missile on Ukraine this weekend – Financial Times

Ukrainian defence forces take measures to prevent encirclement near Uspenivka, Donetsk Oblast

The Hague court confirms ruling: Russia must compensate Ukraine's Naftogaz for assets seized in Crimea

Five out of nine nuclear power units reduce power output after Russian missile attack

Ukrainian Air Force on latest large-scale Russian attack: 161 Russian targets destroyed, F-16s performed effectively

Power outages increased because of Russian large-scale attack on energy facilities

All News
Kherson Oblast
Civilians injured in Russian drone attack on Kherson and its surroundings
Four civilians killed, almost 20 injured in Russian attacks on Kherson and Donetsk oblasts on 30 November
Two civilians killed, three injured in Russian drone strikes on Kherson on 30 November
RECENT NEWS
18:05
Ukrainian foreign minister evaluates chances of war ending on 21 January
17:32
Russia may launch Oreshnik ballistic missile on Ukraine this weekend – Financial Times
16:29
Canada to fund rural entrepreneurship development project in Ukraine
16:28
Ban on importing Russian goods to Ukraine extended for one year
16:27
Over US$26 million to be allocated for purchase of drones – Ukrainian PM
16:26
Ukrainian defence forces take measures to prevent encirclement near Uspenivka, Donetsk Oblast
16:25
Germany transfers 9 films of cultural value to Ukraine – photo
16:19
Ukrainian Air Force shows footage of downing Russian cruise missile – video
15:49
New Lithuanian government plans to visit Ukraine next week
15:34
EXPLAINERUkraine must adopt a tougher stance toward Georgia's ruling party – European Pravda editorial
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: