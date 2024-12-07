All Sections
Russian attacks injure 17 civilians in one day in Kherson Oblast alone

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 7 December 2024, 08:28
Getty Images

At least 17 people were injured in Kherson Oblast on 6-7 December due to Russian aggression, including a child.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: One of the civilians was injured early on Saturday, 7 December as a result of an artillery strike. The person sustained blast and traumatic brain injuries, along with concussion.

Russian military forces targeted residential areas in the oblast on Friday, 6 December, damaging 16 houses. They also destroyed a gas pipeline, a grain storage facility, a petrol station and some cars.

The settlements of Komyshany, Tiahynka, Mykhailivka, Antonivka, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Zmiivka, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Tomyna Balka, Novokairy, Novovorontsovka, Zorivka, Shliakhove, Poniativka, Davydiv Brid, Vesele, Mala Oleksandrivka and the city of Kherson came under Russian fire and airstrikes.

