All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian Tambov Oblast suffers large-scale drone attack

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 16 January 2025, 00:54
Russian Tambov Oblast suffers large-scale drone attack
Map of Kuz'mino-Gat', Tombov Oblast, Russia. Photo: Mash

Russian media reported a large-scale attack on Russia's Tambov Oblast, allegedly carried out by Ukrainian drones.   

Source: Telegram-channels Mash, a Russian online newspaper, Shot, a Russian telegram channel, and other local media 

Quote Mash: "A large-scale attack of Ukrainian drones on Tambov Oblast. According to preliminary information, all were flying toward the gunpowder factory near the Kuz'mino-Gat village."

Advertisement:

Details: Locals said they saw a few aircraft-type UAVs, heard Russian air defence systems operating, and saw flashes in the sky. 

Update: In the morning, the Russian Defence Ministry reported that three UAVs were allegedly shot down over Tambov Oblast.

Background: A drone attack on an oil depot in Russia's Voronezh Oblast was reported by local authorities on the evening of 15 January.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiadrones
Advertisement:
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers
Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
All News
Russia
Ukraine's National Resistance Center urges residents of occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast village to leave due to risk of escalation of hostilities
UK to help Ukraine track grain stolen by Russia from occupied territories
Dozens of vehicles and 2 fire trains extinguish fire at oil depot near Voronezh, Russia
RECENT NEWS
22:29
US arms exports hit record high in 2024, Reuters reports
22:01
Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting
21:27
New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times
20:56
EU unlikely to include Russian LNG in new sanctions package, Bloomberg reports
20:53
Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:41
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Slovak PM's accusations of Ukraine's involvement in alleged cyberattack
20:12
Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine
19:48
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
19:41
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers
19:23
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: