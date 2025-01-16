Russian Tambov Oblast suffers large-scale drone attack

Russian media reported a large-scale attack on Russia's Tambov Oblast, allegedly carried out by Ukrainian drones.

Source: Telegram-channels Mash, a Russian online newspaper, Shot, a Russian telegram channel, and other local media

Quote Mash: "A large-scale attack of Ukrainian drones on Tambov Oblast. According to preliminary information, all were flying toward the gunpowder factory near the Kuz'mino-Gat village."

Details: Locals said they saw a few aircraft-type UAVs, heard Russian air defence systems operating, and saw flashes in the sky.

Update: In the morning, the Russian Defence Ministry reported that three UAVs were allegedly shot down over Tambov Oblast.

Background: A drone attack on an oil depot in Russia's Voronezh Oblast was reported by local authorities on the evening of 15 January.

