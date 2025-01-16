All Sections
Russia occupies Neskuchne, circle around Velyka Novosilka is shrinking

Olha Hlushchenko, Olha KyrylenkoThursday, 16 January 2025, 01:14
The territories in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

The DeepState project's data indicates that Russia has advanced in several settlements in Donetsk Oblast and taken Neskuchne. 

Source: DeepState

Details: In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine regained their positions near Uspenivka in Donetsk Oblast,  reports DeepState.   

Quote: "Russia has occupied Neskuchne and advanced in Vremivka, Toretsk, Kotlyne, near Udachne, Yantarne, Novovasylivka, Sukhi Yaly

Why this is important: Neskuchne is the second to last settlement before Velyka Novosilka, which is Russia’s target in this direction of the front. The only settlement in the way of the Russian troops advancing to Velyka Novosilka is a small village called Vremivka.  The distance between the extreme points of the semi-encirclement of Velika Novosilka is six kilometres. 

Details: The village of Neskuchne is part of Velyka Novosilka hromada in Volnovas'kyi district, Donetsk Oblast, in Ukraine [hromada – an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories]. The village is located on the left bank of the Mokri Yaly River. The distance to the centre of the hromada is about five kilometres and lies through a local motorway.    

Background: It’s been reported that Russian forces, which have been approaching and encircling Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast since the autumn of 2024, are preparing to storm the town

Donetsk Oblastwaroccupation
