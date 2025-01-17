France responds to Russia intimidating patrol aircraft
French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu has responded to Russia's attempts to jam a French aircraft, asserting that such aggressive acts are unacceptable.
Source: Lecornu on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: On Wednesday evening, 15 January, Lecornu reported that a French Atlantique 2 maritime patrol aircraft was "subjected to intimidation" by Russia.
The minister explained that the aircraft was conducting a routine patrol in international airspace over the Baltic Sea as part of a NATO operation when it was "illuminated" by the fire-control radar of Russia's S-400 ground-to-air defence system ["Illumination" is military parlance for using radar to target an object – ed.].
Quote: "These aggressive actions by Russia are unacceptable. Our armed forces will continue to operate to protect freedom of navigation in international air and sea spaces," Lecornu stated.
Background:
- This week, NATO also announced the launch of a new surveillance mission in the Baltic Sea, involving patrol ships and aircraft, to protect the region's underwater infrastructure.
- In addition, eight NATO member states with access to the Baltic Sea unveiled a reaction plan to suspicious situations involving underwater infrastructure damage
- NATO Military Committee Chair Admiral Rob Bauer stated at a press conference in Brussels on 16 January that there are no indications Russia is preparing for peace. As a result, NATO member states must strengthen military cooperation with partners and enhance support for Ukraine.
Support UP or become our patron!