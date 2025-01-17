France responds to Russia intimidating patrol aircraft

French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu has responded to Russia's attempts to jam a French aircraft, asserting that such aggressive acts are unacceptable.

Details: On Wednesday evening, 15 January, Lecornu reported that a French Atlantique 2 maritime patrol aircraft was "subjected to intimidation" by Russia.

The minister explained that the aircraft was conducting a routine patrol in international airspace over the Baltic Sea as part of a NATO operation when it was "illuminated" by the fire-control radar of Russia's S-400 ground-to-air defence system ["Illumination" is military parlance for using radar to target an object – ed.].

Quote: "These aggressive actions by Russia are unacceptable. Our armed forces will continue to operate to protect freedom of navigation in international air and sea spaces," Lecornu stated.

This week, NATO also announced the launch of a new surveillance mission in the Baltic Sea, involving patrol ships and aircraft, to protect the region's underwater infrastructure.

In addition, eight NATO member states with access to the Baltic Sea unveiled a reaction plan to suspicious situations involving underwater infrastructure damage

NATO Military Committee Chair Admiral Rob Bauer stated at a press conference in Brussels on 16 January that there are no indications Russia is preparing for peace. As a result, NATO member states must strengthen military cooperation with partners and enhance support for Ukraine.

