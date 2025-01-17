All Sections
France responds to Russia intimidating patrol aircraft

Ulyana KrychkovskaFriday, 17 January 2025, 14:11
Sébastien Lecornu. Stock photo: Lecornu on Facebook

French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu has responded to Russia's attempts to jam a French aircraft, asserting that such aggressive acts are unacceptable.

Source: Lecornu on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Wednesday evening, 15 January, Lecornu reported that a French Atlantique 2 maritime patrol aircraft was "subjected to intimidation" by Russia. 

The minister explained that the aircraft was conducting a routine patrol in international airspace over the Baltic Sea as part of a NATO operation when it was "illuminated" by the fire-control radar of Russia's S-400 ground-to-air defence system ["Illumination" is military parlance for using radar to target an object – ed.].

Quote: "These aggressive actions by Russia are unacceptable. Our armed forces will continue to operate to protect freedom of navigation in international air and sea spaces," Lecornu stated.

Background:

  • This week, NATO also announced the launch of a new surveillance mission in the Baltic Sea, involving patrol ships and aircraft, to protect the region's underwater infrastructure.
  • In addition, eight NATO member states with access to the Baltic Sea unveiled a reaction plan to suspicious situations involving underwater infrastructure damage
  • NATO Military Committee Chair Admiral Rob Bauer stated at a press conference in Brussels on 16 January that there are no indications Russia is preparing for peace. As a result, NATO member states must strengthen military cooperation with partners and enhance support for Ukraine.

