Slovak opposition delegation arrives in Kyiv

Mariya YemetsFriday, 17 January 2025, 14:57
Michal Šimečka in Kyiv on 17 January. Photo: Michal Šimečka on Facebook

A delegation of Slovak opposition politicians has arrived in Kyiv to support friendly relations with Ukraine amidst the ongoing tensions between Kyiv and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Source: Aktuality, a Slovak media outlet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The delegation includes Michal Šimečka, leader of the social-liberal Progressive Slovakia party, former foreign minister Ivan Korčok and three other party members.

Quote: "Our goal is very clear – to reopen the doors slammed shut by Robert Fico with his aggressive attacks. Slovakia and Ukraine are close partners and can help each other significantly." 

More details: He jokingly added that the opposition members visited Kyiv on the very day President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Robert Fico to the city: "It’s Friday, the day we were supposed to come. So, here we are," Šimečka remarked.

The report notes that a delegation from the coalition party Voice, which includes current Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, had also planned to visit Kyiv but postponed the trip due to security concerns.

Lawmakers Ján Ferenčák, Samuel Migál, and Radomír Šalitroš intended to use the visit to signal their support for Slovakia's pro-Western orientation.

Background: 

  • Slovak pro-Western opposition parties are preparing to initiate a vote of no confidence against Robert Fico’s government.
  • Last Friday, protests against the pro-Russian policies of Prime Minister Robert Fico erupted in several Slovak cities.

