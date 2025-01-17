Ukrainian paratroopers block Russian dugout and capture seven soldiers

The captured Russian soldiers. Photo: screenshot from a video shared by the brigade

Ukrainian soldiers from the 79th Separate Tavrian Air Assault Brigade have taken seven Russian soldiers prisoner on the Novopavlivka front.

Source: 79th Separate Tavrian Air Assault Brigade on Telegram

Quote: "After an extended drone attack that forced the occupiers to retreat into a dugout, an assault group from the 79th made their advance. Their mission was to infiltrate the occupiers' 'hole' undetected.

Advertisement:

As planned, the enemy’s dugout became their trap. The cornered occupiers faced two choices: to die under the paratroopers' fire or surrender. After a brief hesitation, they chose the latter."

Details: The Ukrainian assault troops escorted the captives to the rear and provided medical assistance to those who needed it.

Background: Earlier, Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces reported that they had tracked down the Russian soldiers who executed two Ukrainian POWs. Some of the Russian soldiers were killed, while three were captured.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!