Ukrainian paratroopers block Russian dugout and capture seven soldiers
Ukrainian soldiers from the 79th Separate Tavrian Air Assault Brigade have taken seven Russian soldiers prisoner on the Novopavlivka front.
Source: 79th Separate Tavrian Air Assault Brigade on Telegram
Quote: "After an extended drone attack that forced the occupiers to retreat into a dugout, an assault group from the 79th made their advance. Their mission was to infiltrate the occupiers' 'hole' undetected.
As planned, the enemy’s dugout became their trap. The cornered occupiers faced two choices: to die under the paratroopers' fire or surrender. After a brief hesitation, they chose the latter."
Details: The Ukrainian assault troops escorted the captives to the rear and provided medical assistance to those who needed it.
Background: Earlier, Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces reported that they had tracked down the Russian soldiers who executed two Ukrainian POWs. Some of the Russian soldiers were killed, while three were captured.
