Putin signs comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with Iran, Radio Liberty says

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has signed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Source: Russian service of Radio Liberty

Details: It is reported that Putin signed a similar document with Kim Jong-un in North Korea back in 2023. The parties to such agreements are obliged to support each other politically, economically and militarily.

In particular, North Korea has already sent its military to Russia’s Kursk Oblast under the same agreement.

At the same time, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the agreement with Russia does not include a clause on military protection. In Russia, it is believed that Iran will not send its soldiers to the front. In addition, Iran has been weakened by the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, the defeat of the Hezbollah group in Lebanon, and the energy crisis.

