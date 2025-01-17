All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin signs comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with Iran, Radio Liberty says

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 17 January 2025, 18:22
Putin signs comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with Iran, Radio Liberty says
Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian. Photo: RIA Novosti

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has signed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Source: Russian service of Radio Liberty

Details: It is reported that Putin signed a similar document with Kim Jong-un in North Korea back in 2023. The parties to such agreements are obliged to support each other politically, economically and militarily.

Advertisement:

In particular, North Korea has already sent its military to Russia’s Kursk Oblast under the same agreement.

At the same time, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the agreement with Russia does not include a clause on military protection. In Russia, it is believed that Iran will not send its soldiers to the front. In addition, Iran has been weakened by the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, the defeat of the Hezbollah group in Lebanon, and the energy crisis.

Support UP or become our patron!

IranRussia
Advertisement:
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers
Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
All News
Iran
Trump's team prepares oil sanctions plan to increase pressure on Russia and Iran, Bloomberg says
US sanctions individuals from Russia and Iran involved in election interference
The new Axis of Evil: how Russia's allies help in its war against Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
22:29
US arms exports hit record high in 2024, Reuters reports
22:01
Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting
21:27
New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times
20:56
EU unlikely to include Russian LNG in new sanctions package, Bloomberg reports
20:53
Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:41
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Slovak PM's accusations of Ukraine's involvement in alleged cyberattack
20:12
Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine
19:48
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
19:41
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers
19:23
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: