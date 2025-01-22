All Sections
Putin and Xi announce deepening cooperation between Russia and China – ISW

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 22 January 2025, 04:21
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Photo: Getty Images

Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation on 21 January, during which they stressed the need to deepen cooperation between the two countries in the political, economic and energy sectors.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Quote: "Putin and Xi reiterated boilerplate narratives emphasising increasing Russian-PRC foreign policy, energy, and economic cooperation."

Details: According to Putin’s aide, Yuriy Ushakov, the war in Ukraine and both countries’ relations with the United States were discussed, even though these issues were not included in the official Kremlin press release.

Ushakov also stated that President Xi Jinping provided Putin with details of his recent conversation with US President Donald Trump.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 21 January:

  • Ukrainian forces conducted a series of drone strikes against Russian defence industrial enterprises and oil refineries in Russia on the night of 20-21 January as part of an ongoing strike series aimed at degrading Russian military capacity.
  • The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces also continue to conduct strikes against Russian command posts in the Russian rear.
  • Russian [leader] Vladimir Putin and People's Republic of China (PRC) President Xi Jinping held a phone call on 21 January and emphasised deepening cooperation.
  • Acting Kursk Oblast Governor Alexander Khinshtein's recent appointment has thus far failed to solve or distract from Russia's failure to adequately respond to Ukraine's incursion into Kursk Oblast.
  • Russian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and near Chasiv Yar, Pokrovsk, and Kurakhove. Ukrainian forces recently regained lost positions near Pokrovsk.
  • Russian ultranationalist milbloggers renewed complaints against the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) for failing to hold the Russian military command accountable for military failures.

