All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

We want to end war in Ukraine so that it does not restart in two to four years – US secretary of state

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Iryna BalachukWednesday, 22 January 2025, 08:19
We want to end war in Ukraine so that it does not restart in two to four years – US secretary of state
Marco Rubio. Stock photo: Getty Images

Newly-appointed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the goal of the Trump administration is to end the war in Ukraine so that a new war does not start.

Source: Marco Rubio in an interview with CBS Mornings, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Rubio: "It’s the policy of the United States that we want it [the war – ed.] to end. We want to do everything we can to help it end.

Advertisement:

We're going to engage in making it end in a way that is sustainable, meaning we don't just want the conflict to end and then restart in two, three or four years down the road. We want to bring stability." 

Details: Rubio stressed that Ukraine is paying the highest price in terms of its energy infrastructure, "to the people and lives that are lost, to the millions of Ukrainians that have had to leave their country and are living overseas."

He added that everyone should "be very happy" that Donald Trump was elected president of the United States, because he wants to "promote peace in the world and bring an end to these conflicts".

Advertisement:

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

USAUkraineRussiawar
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy appoints Commander of Ground Forces as head of Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
Ukrainian government official attended Trump's inauguration at Capitol, The Independent reports
USAID ordered to suspend all projects in Ukraine, source within agency says
Ukrainian air defence downs 50 Russian drones overnight, 9 more disappear from radar
Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Lukashenko expected to "secure" seventh term tomorrow
All News
USA
Trump's envoy in Ukraine will struggle to reach any peace deal – WSJ
Contacts with Trump's team may take place in early February, Ukrainian government official says
Trump freezes US foreign aid for 90 days to review programmes
RECENT NEWS
21:53
Zelenskyy: Buffer zone in Kursk Oblast maintained to safeguard Sumy and Kharkiv
21:21
Zelenskyy appoints Commander of Ground Forces as head of Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group
20:51
Russians kill another resident of Kherson Oblast
20:28
Ukraine's defence forces strike drone warehouses in Russia's Oryol Oblast, destroying over 200 Shaheds
19:55
Bodies of two people likely killed in Russian strike discovered in Sumy Oblast
19:36
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
18:47
Belarusian opposition leader sees Ukraine's victory as chance for regime change in Belarus
18:20
Sham election in Belarus neither free nor fair, EU says
18:04
Russians shell Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka, 1 killed and 4 injured – photos
16:43
Lukashenko's dog urinates at polling station as Belarusian leader arrives to vote – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: