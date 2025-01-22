We want to end war in Ukraine so that it does not restart in two to four years – US secretary of state

Newly-appointed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the goal of the Trump administration is to end the war in Ukraine so that a new war does not start.

Source: Marco Rubio in an interview with CBS Mornings, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Rubio: "It’s the policy of the United States that we want it [the war – ed.] to end. We want to do everything we can to help it end.

We're going to engage in making it end in a way that is sustainable, meaning we don't just want the conflict to end and then restart in two, three or four years down the road. We want to bring stability."

Details: Rubio stressed that Ukraine is paying the highest price in terms of its energy infrastructure, "to the people and lives that are lost, to the millions of Ukrainians that have had to leave their country and are living overseas."

He added that everyone should "be very happy" that Donald Trump was elected president of the United States, because he wants to "promote peace in the world and bring an end to these conflicts".

Background:

