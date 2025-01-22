A ceasefire in Ukraine would allow the Kremlin to replenish its forces and conspire with the "new axis of aggressors", says British Lieutenant General Mike Elviss.

Source: The Times, citing Elviss at the International Armoured Vehicle conference in Farnborough, as reported by European Pravda

Commander Field Army Elviss warned that a ceasefire would trigger a race to replenish armoured forces in preparation for the next war.

Quote: "What is certain is that once the guns fall silent in Ukraine, there will be a Russian resurgence, reconstitution, and more collusion with a new axis of aggressors. A race to re-orientate and to re-establish conventional deterrence in an era of strategic confrontation."

By "conventional deterrence", Elviss was referring to armoured forces.

Military officials view China, Iran, and North Korea as part of this "axis of aggressors", working alongside Russia to destabilise the West.

Senior officers in the UK Defence Ministry believe that once US President Donald Trump signs a peace deal, a new race will unfold between Russia and the West to prepare their forces for the next conflict.

Some also believe that Russia will be far stronger in any potential future conflict, as its military is constantly adapting to the changing nature of warfare.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that if the current phase of the war ends without reliable security guarantees for Ukraine, a new Russian attack will be much more dangerous and will threaten all countries that were once part of the Soviet "sphere of influence".

Zelenskyy urged Western countries not to cut back on their security, and indirectly supported the call from the new US President Donald Trump to increase NATO allies' defence spending to 5% of GDP.

