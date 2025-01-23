EU foreign policy chief rejects Trump's claim that Europe lags behind US in helping Ukraine, Reuters reports

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has responded to new US President Donald Trump's comments that Europe is lagging behind in providing support to Ukraine in comparison to the US. She has also insisted that the EU should have a place at the peace talks when the time comes.

Source: Kallas in an interview with Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On 21 January, Trump claimed that the United States was providing US$200 billion more in help to Ukraine than Europe.

"It’s ridiculous. Because it affects them a lot more. We have an ocean between," he said at that time.

In response, Kallas pointed out that Europe was the largest donor.

"By my account, we have given more than €134 billion to Ukraine. That makes us the biggest international donor," she said in response to questions regarding Trump's comments about Europe needing to contribute more.

Kallas emphasised the importance of Europe participating in talks for ending the Russo-Ukrainian war.

"Whatever negotiation or agreement there is between Russia and Ukraine, that also concerns Europe. So 'nothing about Europe without Europe' is also the main thing here," she stressed.

Kallas expressed some optimism regarding the EU’s ability to agree on extending sanctions against Russia before they expire at the end of the month.

"I see no reason to weaken or release the sanctions now. Why I'm optimistic is that we have always finally reached the unity and have kept the unity so far, so I'm sure that we will work out this time as well," she said, referring to previous discussions on sanctions.

Kallas stated that EU officials are examining what else can be done with Russian assets frozen within the bloc.

Background:

On the first day of his presidency, Donald Trump said that Vladimir Putin was destroying Russia by not ending the war.

Later, Trump indicated he was prepared to consider stronger sanctions against Russia if it refused to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

As he congratulated Trump on taking office, Putin said he was ready to engage in dialogue regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine.

On 22 January, Trump called on Russia to make a "deal" to end the war in Ukraine, warning of intensified sanctions and tariffs against Moscow if no agreement is reached.

