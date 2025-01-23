All Sections
Zelenskyy: Energy and oil are among the most important keys to peace

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 23 January 2025, 20:25
Zelenskyy during his address. Photo: President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to US President Donald Trump's ambition to lower global oil prices, which he believes will help end Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy's address on 23 January

Quote: "We are coordinating our international efforts, and today, we held relevant meetings – primarily concerning the United States and our European partners. Peace through strength is possible and we are absolutely confident in this. The key is to keep up the momentum and put pressure on Russia – the sole entity that wants this war and that is guilty of this war.

It is Russia that is trying to prolong the aggression and occupation. Of course, energy resources, and oil in particular, are one of the most important keys to peace and real security."

Details: In Zelenskyy’s opinion, Europe needs to work more on energy resources with America and other partners in the world, rather than with Russia.

