All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: ending the war should be victory for Trump, not Putin

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 23 January 2025, 09:33
Zelenskyy: ending the war should be victory for Trump, not Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: X (Twitter)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasises that ending the war in Ukraine should be a victory for the US President, not Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Bloomberg TV in Davos; European Pravda reports

Details: A journalist asked Zelenskyy about Trump’s potential role in ending the war, describing him as one of Ukraine’s most influential assets. Trump's reluctance to be perceived as a loser was emphasised by the journalist, who also asked whether this may influence him to negotiate a deal with Putin that would be presented as a victory for the Russian leader.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The issue of ending the war in Ukraine must be, I believe, a victory for Trump, not for Putin. Putin is nobody for him. America is way stronger, and Europe is way stronger. China is way stronger than Russia. They are all players."

Details: The President stressed the importance of forming a joint action plan before starting negotiations with Russia on the end of the war.

Quote: "I think that all of us who truly want to end the war, who want to end it fast, if that is possible, for all of us it is desirable to have a plan until we have communication with Putin. I believe that this is in the interests of the United States, the European Union, Europe as a whole. It is in the interests of Ukraine and our people."

Advertisement:

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyTrumpPutinceasefire
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy appoints Commander of Ground Forces as head of Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
Ukrainian government official attended Trump's inauguration at Capitol, The Independent reports
USAID ordered to suspend all projects in Ukraine, source within agency says
Ukrainian air defence downs 50 Russian drones overnight, 9 more disappear from radar
Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Lukashenko expected to "secure" seventh term tomorrow
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy says flow of US aid to Ukraine has not changed for now
Zelenskyy and Serbian president discuss EU accession and lasting peace for Ukraine
Zelenskyy: US must be part of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
21:53
Zelenskyy: Buffer zone in Kursk Oblast maintained to safeguard Sumy and Kharkiv
21:21
Zelenskyy appoints Commander of Ground Forces as head of Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group
20:51
Russians kill another resident of Kherson Oblast
20:28
Ukraine's defence forces strike drone warehouses in Russia's Oryol Oblast, destroying over 200 Shaheds
19:55
Bodies of two people likely killed in Russian strike discovered in Sumy Oblast
19:36
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
18:47
Belarusian opposition leader sees Ukraine's victory as chance for regime change in Belarus
18:20
Sham election in Belarus neither free nor fair, EU says
18:04
Russians shell Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka, 1 killed and 4 injured – photos
16:43
Lukashenko's dog urinates at polling station as Belarusian leader arrives to vote – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: