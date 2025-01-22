All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces more digital services for Ukrainians abroad

Mariya Yemets, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 22 January 2025, 13:22
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces more digital services for Ukrainians abroad
Photo: Getty Images

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is preparing a significant expansion of digital consular services for Ukrainians abroad in 2025.

Source: MFA press service; Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine; European Pravda reports

Details: Sybiha noted that the e-Consul system should be fully operational this year, which will simplify access to consular services.

In particular, it is planned to launch automated notarial services in all Ukrainian diplomatic missions abroad.

Quote from MFA: "This means that in e-Consul, you will be able to choose the type of power of attorney or application you need, add information if necessary, and have a document ready for signing when you visit the consul. It saves time and effort."

Details: New features for the most popular services will also be launched in the system within six months. Sybiha said that the experience of receiving public services for Ukrainians abroad would be similar in terms of simplicity and accessibility to the experience of using Diia. [Diia is a mobile app, a web portal and a brand of e-governance in Ukraine – ed.]

In February, several countries will introduce courier delivery of passports in cooperation with Nova Poshta, which means that applicants will only need to visit a diplomatic mission once to take biometrics.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs intends to begin granting driving licences abroad in the spring.

In the second half of 2025, a comprehensive service for registering a child's birth abroad should be launched, including state registration of birth, acquisition of Ukrainian citizenship by birth, registration in the State Register of Individuals – Taxpayers, and registration of the child in the Unified State Demographic Registry.

The Minister emphasised that Ukrainian diplomatic missions should be able to issue tax numbers and ID cards (Ukrainian passports) at the same time frame.

Background: In December, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a document that further simplifies consular services for Ukrainian citizens abroad.

