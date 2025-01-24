Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos

Protests against the policies of Prime Minister Robert Fico's government are taking place in over 20 Slovak cities. The protests began on the evening of Friday, 24 January under the slogan "Slovakia is Europe".

Source: Slovak newspaper Aktuality, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The protests against Fico’s government in Slovakia have been organised by the Peace for Ukraine initiative and opposition political parties. Protests have also been reported in Poland, Germany, Czechia and Ireland.

The protest in Žilina, Slovakia. Photo: Aktuality

The police have responded by implementing security measures to ensure that the demonstrations are peaceful and safe. They have urged protesters to heed any instructions given by police officers and to be considerate of others during the public gatherings.

The protest in Košice, Slovakia. Photo: Aktuality

In most Slovak cities, thousands of people have turned out to protest. In Košice, for instance, media outlets estimated the turnout at around 15,000.

Meanwhile, counter-protests under the slogan "Slovakia is not Ukraine" have been announced in some cities. One of these, in Bratislava, drew about 40 people.

Background:

Earlier this week Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico claimed that a "coup d'état" was being planned in Slovakia involving the opposition, non-governmental organisations, the media, and a "secret group of foreign experts".

The Slovak opposition, which is attempting to propose a vote of no confidence in Fico's government, rejects these claims, saying they are just a tactic to intimidate Slovaks.

