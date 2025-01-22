Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves new Poseidon reconnaissance UAV for military use

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has officially codified and authorised the use of the Poseidon reconnaissance UAV in units of the Ukrainian defence forces.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Quote: "This system is designed to perform a variety of specialised missions. The system's aerial elements are equipped with electric engines and advanced navigation technology. It operates effectively in temperatures ranging from -20°C to +45°C, including during strong winds."

Advertisement:

Details: The ministry said that the UAV’s battery charge lasts for several hours of continuous operation. Poseidon can reach significant altitudes, allowing it to stay out of the effective range of most enemy weapons.

Background:

In December, Ukraine's Defence Ministry codified and authorised the supply of a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) called Shchedryk, which can monitor Russian activity both day and night.

The ministry also codified the robotic platform Ravlyk (Snail), authorising its use by Ukrainian forces.

Read more: Blinding the Russians' eyes in the skies: how the Ukrainian army mastered the art of downing Russian spy drones

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!