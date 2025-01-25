Five people rescued from high-rise building damaged in Russian drone attack in Kyiv Oblast
Five people have been rescued from a nine-storey residential building damaged by Russian attack drones in one of the settlements of Kyiv Oblast on the night of 24-25 January.
Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Acting Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "A high-rise residential building was damaged as a result of an enemy attack in one of the settlements. Balconies on the third to the seventh floors were destroyed, and window frames were smashed. The ceiling of a stairwell was damaged in one of the entrances. Five people trapped in the apartments, including two children, have been rescued."
Details: Kalashnyk specified that it was a partially inhabited new building.
Six cars were also damaged, and the windows of the neighbouring apartment block were smashed.
Background: A nine-storey residential building was damaged in a Russian attack in one of the settlements of Kyiv Oblast, and premises belonging to a business caught fire in another district.
Support UP or become our patron!