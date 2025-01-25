Russian nighttime UAV attack damages residential building and business in Kyiv Oblast – photos

A nine-storey residential building has been damaged in a Russian attack in one of the settlements of Kyiv Oblast, and a business caught fire in another district. There were no casualties.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Acting Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service

Details: Kalashnyk said that the strike damaged a nine-storey residential building in one of the oblast’s settlements.

Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk on Telegram

Quote from Kalashnyk: "Balconies on the 3rd to 7th floors were destroyed, and window frames were smashed. The ceiling of a stairwell was damaged in one of the entrances. There was no information about any casualties."

More details: The State Emergency Service noted that the attack had destroyed balconies on the 4th to 8th floors of the building in the town of Vyshneve. Rescue workers rescued three people from the 4th floor and two from the 6th floor, including two children.

Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk on Telegram

Quote from the State Emergency Service: "Also, as a result of an enemy attack, a building of a production facility in the Fastiv district caught fire. The fire was extinguished over an area of 600 square metres. There were no casualties."

Background: On the night of 23-24 January, a Russian drone attack killed three people in Kyiv Oblast: a man in Hlevakha and a married couple in Brovary.

