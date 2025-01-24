Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Slovak PM's accusations of Ukraine's involvement in alleged cyberattack

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dismissed claims made by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, alleging Ukraine’s involvement in a cyberattack against Slovakia's national insurance company.

Source: a statement on the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's website, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The ministry "categorically rejects" Fico’s hints of Ukraine's connection to the cyberattack against the Slovak health insurance company.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Once again, we call on Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico to stop looking for imaginary enemies in Ukraine, which is friendly to Slovakia and the Slovak people."

Background:

On Friday, 24 January, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that Slovakia's national insurance company had suffered a "massive cyberattack" and claimed, without any evidence, that Ukraine was involved.

Earlier this week Fico claimed that a "coup d'état" was being planned in Slovakia involving the opposition, non-governmental organisations, the media, and a "secret group of foreign experts".

Slovak pro-Western opposition parties will soon initiate a vote of no confidence in the government of Robert Fico.

Protests against the policies of Prime Minister Robert Fico's government are taking place in over 20 Slovak cities. They began on the evening of Friday, 24 January, under the slogan "Slovakia is Europe".

Support UP or become our patron!