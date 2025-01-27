All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with aerial bombs, wounding four people – photos

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 27 January 2025, 15:12
Russians attack Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with aerial bombs, wounding four people – photos
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Stepnohirsk. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration 

Two women and two men were injured in a Russian attack on the village of Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on 27 January. 

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "Four people sustained injuries as the enemy continues to terrorise frontline areas."

Advertisement:
 
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Stepnohirsk. 
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration 

Details: Fedorov noted that the Russians had bombarded Stepnohirsk with aerial bombs. Two women and two men sustained injuries and are currently being treated by medical personnel. 

 
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Stepnohirsk. 
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration 

Support UP or become our patron!

Zaporizhzhia Oblastattack
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
Ukraine to hold consultations with the US over aid suspension, President's Office reports
Slovakian MP outraged that Zelenskyy, not Russia, was invited to Auschwitz commemoration
Ukrainian air defence downs Russian cruise missile in Odesa Oblast
All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia: one man killed and 45 wounded, including a baby – photos, video
Journalists' vehicle attacked by Russians on Zaporizhzhia front – video
Ukraine's National Resistance Center urges residents of occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast village to leave due to risk of escalation of hostilities
RECENT NEWS
06:21
Russian drone wreckage falls near metro station in Kyiv
00:01
Two women killed in Russian missile strike on facility in Mykolaiv
23:05
Axios: Ukraine to receive Patriot missile interceptors from Israel via US mediation
23:03
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
22:20
PACE says Russia must be held accountable for Wagner crimes against Ukraine
21:52
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
21:40
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
21:24
Putin says he is ready to "assign people" for negotiations with Zelenskyy
21:07
Spain to allocate €10 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
20:48
EU's top diplomat and new US Secretary of State discuss Ukraine war and China
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: