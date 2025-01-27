Two women and two men were injured in a Russian attack on the village of Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on 27 January.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Four people sustained injuries as the enemy continues to terrorise frontline areas."

Aftermath of a Russian attack on Stepnohirsk. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Fedorov noted that the Russians had bombarded Stepnohirsk with aerial bombs. Two women and two men sustained injuries and are currently being treated by medical personnel.

