Russians attack Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with aerial bombs, wounding four people – photos
Monday, 27 January 2025, 15:12
Two women and two men were injured in a Russian attack on the village of Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on 27 January.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Four people sustained injuries as the enemy continues to terrorise frontline areas."
Details: Fedorov noted that the Russians had bombarded Stepnohirsk with aerial bombs. Two women and two men sustained injuries and are currently being treated by medical personnel.
