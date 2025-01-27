All Sections
Second underground school opens in Kharkiv – photos

Vira ShurmakevychMonday, 27 January 2025, 15:50
A second underground school has opened in Kharkiv. Photo: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

On 27 January, Kharkiv opened its second underground school. It is currently attended by 750 children.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv

Details: Once the second phase of construction is completed, the school will accommodate up to 1,000 students, Terekhov said.

The school has been built in compliance with safety standards and has spacious classrooms for the children, as well as inclusive rooms and resource rooms.

 
Quote from Kharkiv Mayor: "One boy said today, 'It’s nicer here than at home.' At first I didn’t know how to take that. But then I realised it was probably the highest praise. It means we’ve created a space where children feel safe and happy.

Students who are already finishing primary school are meeting each other in person for the first time here. COVID and the war took away their chance of normal schooling." 

Kharkivchildreneducation
