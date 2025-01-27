All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU plans to postpone Russian fuel phase-out plan by one month

Oleksii ArtemchukMonday, 27 January 2025, 16:57
EU plans to postpone Russian fuel phase-out plan by one month
Stock photo: Getty Images.

The European Commission is likely to postpone the planned publication date of its roadmap for phasing out the remaining types of Russian fuel, including liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Source: Bloomberg

Details: The bloc's executive body may present the plan on 26 March, a month later than initially scheduled. The roadmap is expected to outline the necessary steps for European Union member states to completely eliminate their reliance on Russian fuel. This effort is part of broader measures aimed at cutting off funding for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

After pipeline flows via Ukraine were cut off at the end of last year, LNG from Moscow remains one of Europe's remaining major energy dependencies. Last year, the EU purchased unprecedented amounts of LNG from Russia, with France, Spain, and Belgium being the top importers. Some EU countries still purchase nuclear fuel from Russia.

Background: 

  • The European Commission will continue negotiations with Ukraine on supplying natural gas to Europe and will involve Hungary and Slovakia in these discussions.
  • On the morning of 1 January, Ukraine halted the transit of Russian gas. The gas transmission system is now operating without transit flows.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russo-Ukrainian warsanctionsgas
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
Ukraine to hold consultations with the US over aid suspension, President's Office reports
Slovakian MP outraged that Zelenskyy, not Russia, was invited to Auschwitz commemoration
Ukrainian air defence downs Russian cruise missile in Odesa Oblast
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Politico: Europe is cautiously optimistic about Trump's rhetoric around Ukraine
Polish President says Nord Stream gas pipelines should be dismantled to prevent Europe from being "tempted"
Ukrainian foreign minister urges EU to extend sanctions against Russia, holding up US as example
RECENT NEWS
06:21
Russian drone wreckage falls near metro station in Kyiv
00:01
Two women killed in Russian missile strike on facility in Mykolaiv
23:05
Axios: Ukraine to receive Patriot missile interceptors from Israel via US mediation
23:03
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
22:20
PACE says Russia must be held accountable for Wagner crimes against Ukraine
21:52
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
21:40
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
21:24
Putin says he is ready to "assign people" for negotiations with Zelenskyy
21:07
Spain to allocate €10 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
20:48
EU's top diplomat and new US Secretary of State discuss Ukraine war and China
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: