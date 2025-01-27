EU plans to postpone Russian fuel phase-out plan by one month

The European Commission is likely to postpone the planned publication date of its roadmap for phasing out the remaining types of Russian fuel, including liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Source: Bloomberg

Details: The bloc's executive body may present the plan on 26 March, a month later than initially scheduled. The roadmap is expected to outline the necessary steps for European Union member states to completely eliminate their reliance on Russian fuel. This effort is part of broader measures aimed at cutting off funding for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

After pipeline flows via Ukraine were cut off at the end of last year, LNG from Moscow remains one of Europe's remaining major energy dependencies. Last year, the EU purchased unprecedented amounts of LNG from Russia, with France, Spain, and Belgium being the top importers. Some EU countries still purchase nuclear fuel from Russia.

Background:

The European Commission will continue negotiations with Ukraine on supplying natural gas to Europe and will involve Hungary and Slovakia in these discussions.

On the morning of 1 January, Ukraine halted the transit of Russian gas. The gas transmission system is now operating without transit flows.

