All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drones swarm in Pokrovsk: up to 30 FPVs hit one position

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 28 January 2025, 11:20
Russian drones swarm in Pokrovsk: up to 30 FPVs hit one position
Stock photo: OLEKSANDR BONDAR

The situation on the Pokrovsk front remains difficult, as the Russians are continuing to use the cover of fog to launch repeated attacks on Ukrainian positions.

Source: the commander of the UAV platoon of the 2nd Battalion of the 68th Jaeger Brigade, who goes by the alias Furiia (Fury), during the national 24/7 newscast, as reported by Army Inform

Details: The serviceman said that Russian forces have recently been using less equipment. In the area under the 68th Brigade's responsibility, the Russians are advancing primarily in small infantry groups. However, they have substantial reserves of personnel and drones. There have been cases where a single position was hit by up to 30 FPV drones.  

Advertisement:

Despite this, the 68th Brigade successfully killed around 150 Russians and destroyed 280 pieces of weaponry and equipment over the past week.

Quote: "I believe we are at the forefront when it comes to technology. However, the major issue is that whenever we develop something new, the occupiers manage to replicate it within two to three weeks. The problem lies in how heavily we publicise our technological advancements. As soon as we introduce something new, it’s only a matter of weeks before they not only adopt it but also deploy it on a much larger scale."

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblastdrones
Advertisement:
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
UK Defence Intelligence analyses Ukrainian attacks on oil depot of Engels airbase
US secretary of state introduces exceptions to foreign aid freeze – WP
Moldova and unrecognised Transnistria sign agreement on gas loan to help Transnistria
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil depot in Russia's Kstovo, UP sources say – photo, video
Interview with a mother and daughter who serve together in the Khartiia Brigade
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Offensive on Toretsk front may indicate change in Russia's priorities – ISW
ISW analyses Russia's goals in seizing Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast
Russia advances in Toretsk and near two more settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
RECENT NEWS
20:50
Georgia leaves PACE over sanctions but remains in Council of Europe
20:19
Russia reports billions in profits from selling Zelenskyy's flat and other property of Ukrainians in Crimea
20:14
Georgia to be expelled from Assembly at next session, says head of Ukraine's PACE delegation
19:49
Ukraine's Defence Ministry purchases first trucks for Armed Forces under state guarantees
19:12
Zelenskyy speaks with Danish PM about European unity and cooperation
19:02
Russian soldier who raped and beat captive Ukrainian woman for over a year served with notice of suspicion in absentia
18:40
Slovakia summons Ukrainian ambassador over Kyiv's criticism of PM Fico
18:21
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
17:47
EXPLAINERWhy it is not in Poland's interest to stall Ukraine’s EU accession and how to resolve disputes
17:21
Ukrainian drones strike Russian oil pumping station and missile arsenal
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: