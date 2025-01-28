Russian drones swarm in Pokrovsk: up to 30 FPVs hit one position

The situation on the Pokrovsk front remains difficult, as the Russians are continuing to use the cover of fog to launch repeated attacks on Ukrainian positions.

Source: the commander of the UAV platoon of the 2nd Battalion of the 68th Jaeger Brigade, who goes by the alias Furiia (Fury), during the national 24/7 newscast, as reported by Army Inform

Details: The serviceman said that Russian forces have recently been using less equipment. In the area under the 68th Brigade's responsibility, the Russians are advancing primarily in small infantry groups. However, they have substantial reserves of personnel and drones. There have been cases where a single position was hit by up to 30 FPV drones.

Despite this, the 68th Brigade successfully killed around 150 Russians and destroyed 280 pieces of weaponry and equipment over the past week.

Quote: "I believe we are at the forefront when it comes to technology. However, the major issue is that whenever we develop something new, the occupiers manage to replicate it within two to three weeks. The problem lies in how heavily we publicise our technological advancements. As soon as we introduce something new, it’s only a matter of weeks before they not only adopt it but also deploy it on a much larger scale."

