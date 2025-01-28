All Sections
Italian Parliament approves assistance to Ukraine in 2025

Ivanna KostinaTuesday, 28 January 2025, 19:46
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Italian Parliament has voted to continue providing military assistance to Ukraine in 2025.

Source: Italian news agency Ansa, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The lower house of parliament officially approved a decree-law authorising the continuation of arms supplies to Ukraine until 31 December 2025.

This measure, already passed by the Senate, was adopted with 192 votes in favour and 41 against.

The opposition was divided on the issue, with three parties supporting the measure and two opposing it.

Background: 

  • On 16 January, after meeting with his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto in Kyiv, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustam Umierov said that a new military aid package was being sent from Italy to Ukraine, which includes modern weapons that will help to deliver powerful strikes.
  • On 11 January, Ukraine and Italy discussed the possibility of using the proceeds generated by frozen Russian assets to purchase Italian-made air defence systems and ammunition.

