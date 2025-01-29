Russian drone wreckage falls near metro station in Kyiv
Wednesday, 29 January 2025, 06:21
Wreckage from a Russian drone has fallen near a metro station in the Darnytskyi district of the city of Kyiv, damaging a fence and the building of the Darnytskyi depot gate.
Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko
Quote: "Wreckage from an enemy UAV has fallen near a metro station in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. A fence and a separate building of the Darnytskyi depot gate were damaged. No fire has been detected and there were no casualties."
Background: At 05:27, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv over the threat of loitering munitions. The all-clear was given at 05:55.
