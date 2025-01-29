All Sections
Russia reports billions in profits from selling Zelenskyy's flat and other property of Ukrainians in Crimea

Oleksii ArtemchukWednesday, 29 January 2025, 20:19
Russia reports billions in profits from selling Zelenskyy's flat and other property of Ukrainians in Crimea
Sevastopol. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian occupying authorities have reported receiving over RUB 4.8 billion (US$48.5 million) from the sale of "nationalised" property belonging to Ukrainians in occupied Crimea.

Source: Radio Liberty, citing Larisa Kulinich, the Russian-installed Minister of Property and Land Relations of Crimea

Details: The representative of the Russian occupying authorities stated that among the properties sold are a flat belonging to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Yalta, the Villa Olena estate, the Bakaliia shopping centre, the Thousand and One Nights Hotel, the Europe Hotel in Alushta and other properties.

Kulinich noted that over the past year, more than 1,000 properties have been added to the list of "nationalised" assets, which includes food warehouses, shopping centres, office spaces and even cinemas.

Earlier, Denys Chystikov, Deputy Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in Crimea, stated that in 2024 alone, the Russian authorities "nationalised" the property of 560 individuals and legal entities in Crimea, along with an additional 135 buildings in Sevastopol.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed "head" of Crimea, claimed in November 2024 that the peninsula's budget had received RUB 2.7 billion (roughly US$27 million) from the sale of "nationalised" property.

Background: The Russians reported new "seizures" of Ukrainian properties in Crimea, including assets belonging to Arsenii Yatseniuk, former Prime Minister of Ukraine; Susana Dzhamaladinova, better known as Jamala, the winner of the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest; and Kyivmiskbud, a Kyiv-based large construction company.

