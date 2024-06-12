All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians report on "nationalising" property of Ukrainians in occupied Crimea

Roman PetrenkoWednesday, 12 June 2024, 11:23
Russians report on nationalising property of Ukrainians in occupied Crimea
Russian occupying forces in Crimea. Photo: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS

The Russians have reported new "seizures" of Ukrainian properties in Crimea, including assets belonging to Arsenii Yatseniuk, former Prime Minister of Ukraine; Susana Dzhamaladinova, better known as Jamala, the winner of the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest; and Kyivmiskbud, a Kyiv-based large construction company.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, citing Russian occupying authorities in Crimea

Details: The Russians reported that Yatseniuk’s assets nationalised in Crimea include an educational building, a garage, and a large plot of land in the city of Yalta, Vladimir Konstantinov, Russian-installed "head" of the Crimean parliament, told RIA Novosti.

Advertisement:

The "nationalisation" also targeted Jamala's property. The Russians said movable and immovable property, as well as two land plots in the settlement of Alushta, had been seized.

In addition, a flat belonging to the family of politician Vitalii Khomutynnik, a former member of the pro-Russian Party of Regions and co-chairman of the Renaissance group in the Ukrainian parliament, has been "nationalised" in the village of Livadiia on the southern coast of Crimea.

Property belonging to the family of former Ukrainian MP Lidiia Koteliak (the Fatherland party), the Dolphin Therapy Centre in Alushta (its beneficiary is a member of the Brovary District Council of Kyiv Oblast), assets belonging to the Kyivmiskbud company, and the Porto Mare Park Hotel (founded by Ukrainian citizen Vadym Vaispapir) have also been seized.

Advertisement:

Property belonging to the private company Yalta Film Studio, the Bristol Hotel in Yalta, and Platinum Bank have also been "nationalised" by the Russian occupying authorities.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: CrimeaoccupationRussia
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
Crimea
Temporarily occupied Crimea allegedly suffers overnight missile attack
Russians resume transporting fuel via potentially targeted Crimean Bridge – ISW
Journalists post satellite images of Ukraine's strike on Russian equipment in Crimea – photos
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: