Russians report on "nationalising" property of Ukrainians in occupied Crimea

The Russians have reported new "seizures" of Ukrainian properties in Crimea, including assets belonging to Arsenii Yatseniuk, former Prime Minister of Ukraine; Susana Dzhamaladinova, better known as Jamala, the winner of the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest; and Kyivmiskbud, a Kyiv-based large construction company.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, citing Russian occupying authorities in Crimea

Details: The Russians reported that Yatseniuk’s assets nationalised in Crimea include an educational building, a garage, and a large plot of land in the city of Yalta, Vladimir Konstantinov, Russian-installed "head" of the Crimean parliament, told RIA Novosti.

The "nationalisation" also targeted Jamala's property. The Russians said movable and immovable property, as well as two land plots in the settlement of Alushta, had been seized.

In addition, a flat belonging to the family of politician Vitalii Khomutynnik, a former member of the pro-Russian Party of Regions and co-chairman of the Renaissance group in the Ukrainian parliament, has been "nationalised" in the village of Livadiia on the southern coast of Crimea.

Property belonging to the family of former Ukrainian MP Lidiia Koteliak (the Fatherland party), the Dolphin Therapy Centre in Alushta (its beneficiary is a member of the Brovary District Council of Kyiv Oblast), assets belonging to the Kyivmiskbud company, and the Porto Mare Park Hotel (founded by Ukrainian citizen Vadym Vaispapir) have also been seized.

Property belonging to the private company Yalta Film Studio, the Bristol Hotel in Yalta, and Platinum Bank have also been "nationalised" by the Russian occupying authorities.

