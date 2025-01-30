All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy speaks with Lebanon's president, proposes food hub creation

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 30 January 2025, 21:41
Zelenskyy speaks with Lebanon's president, proposes food hub creation
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President's Office

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held his first conversation with General Joseph Aoun, Lebanon's newly elected president.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "I held my first conversation with Lebanon’s President, General Joseph Aoun. I congratulated him on his election and wished stability and security for Lebanon and the entire Middle East.

Advertisement:

I thanked Lebanon for supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Despite Russia’s aggression, Ukraine remains a reliable guarantor of global food security. I proposed establishing a food hub in Lebanon to support its people."

Details: The two leaders also discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in the trade and economic sectors.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyLebanon
Advertisement:
Sweden announces its largest aid package to Ukraine worth US$1.25 billion
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry decries Romanian presidential candidate's remarks about Ukraine as "akin to Russian propaganda"
PACE votes to hold Putin accountable for atrocities after Ukrainian delegation outcry, though excludes "terrorist" label
Far-right Romanian presidential candidate wants Ukraine to be divided and part of it taken over by Romania
Four bodies recovered from under rubble in Sumy – photos, videos
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
Zelenskyy speaks with Danish PM about European unity and cooperation
Zelenskyy: Slovak PM trades sovereignty for Russian gas
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Russians launch drone attack on Sumy Oblast, leaving two people injured – photo
22:49
Drone attack halts oil transit at Russian Ust-Luga port, Bloomberg reports
21:41
Zelenskyy speaks with Lebanon's president, proposes food hub creation
20:17
updatedRussian attack on apartment building in Sumy: death toll rises to 9 – photo, video
19:58
EXPLAINERWhy Musk supports German far-right and what consequences it may have
19:56
EU leaders may discuss Ukraine and Trump's threats regarding Greenland on 3 February
19:24
Chinese banks again block payments to Russia following tougher US sanctions
19:19
Russian attacks injure 5 people in Donetsk Oblast
19:07
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on detention of Ukrainian citizen in Slovakia over "coup plot"
19:06
Russians turning to payday loans with 300% annual interest, Russian media outlet reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: