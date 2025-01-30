Zelenskyy speaks with Lebanon's president, proposes food hub creation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held his first conversation with General Joseph Aoun, Lebanon's newly elected president.

Quote: "I held my first conversation with Lebanon’s President, General Joseph Aoun. I congratulated him on his election and wished stability and security for Lebanon and the entire Middle East.

I thanked Lebanon for supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Despite Russia’s aggression, Ukraine remains a reliable guarantor of global food security. I proposed establishing a food hub in Lebanon to support its people."

Details: The two leaders also discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in the trade and economic sectors.

