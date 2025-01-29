All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 29 January 2025, 21:23
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he had heard a report on programmes that were previously funded by the United States but were suspended. He has said that Ukraine will look for domestic resources and talk to European partners about funding.

Source: Zelenskyy's address on 29 January

Quote: "Today [29 January - ed.] an initial report was given by government officials and team of the [President's ]Office – Oleksii Kuleba and Viktor Mykyta – on critical programmes that are now suspended and were previously funded by American support. I have already instructed them to do some key things at our internal expense, as well as to communicate with the Europeans...

Advertisement:

I have also given instructions to continue the audit of the suspended areas of assistance from the United States, and there must be more of our own and European engagement, especially in the humanitarian, security and social areas. So that we can support our people now, while a new American policy is being formulated."

Details: The president said that they also discussed distributed generation programmes and veteran projects: "Veterans' hubs, support lines, assistance in setting up veterans' private businesses." 

Zelenskyy added that there were also programmes for border crossing points: "This is something that was developed in cooperation with partners. The new modern checkpoints are intended to accelerate economic activity and increase the transparency of customs officers’ work. In particular, these are projects in ports."

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine will look for more domestic resources for this.

He also said that there are certain issues in the Ministry of Health and in the field of cybersecurity: "We are dealing with all of this."

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyUSAmoney
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
UK Defence Intelligence analyses Ukrainian attacks on oil depot of Engels airbase
US secretary of state introduces exceptions to foreign aid freeze – WP
Moldova and unrecognised Transnistria sign agreement on gas loan to help Transnistria
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil depot in Russia's Kstovo, UP sources say – photo, video
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy speaks with Danish PM about European unity and cooperation
Zelenskyy: Slovak PM trades sovereignty for Russian gas
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
RECENT NEWS
23:23
Russian-installed puppet leader reports explosions near port in occupied Berdiansk
22:52
Defence Ministry says Ukraine is ready to share combat experience with NATO
22:45
NATO says it is fulfilling its promise of €40bn in aid to Ukraine for 2025
21:58
Georgia explains its withdrawal from PACE: waiting for "blackmail to stop"
21:48
UK appoints trade envoy to Ukraine
21:42
Tank from King Danylo Brigade burns Russian assault vehicle from 30 m away – video
21:36
Russia's February oil exports from its western ports drop by 8% due to sanctions
21:23
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
20:50
Georgia leaves PACE over sanctions but remains in Council of Europe
20:19
Russia reports billions in profits from selling Zelenskyy's flat and other property of Ukrainians in Crimea
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: