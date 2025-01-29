Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he had heard a report on programmes that were previously funded by the United States but were suspended. He has said that Ukraine will look for domestic resources and talk to European partners about funding.

Source: Zelenskyy's address on 29 January

Quote: "Today [29 January - ed.] an initial report was given by government officials and team of the [President's ]Office – Oleksii Kuleba and Viktor Mykyta – on critical programmes that are now suspended and were previously funded by American support. I have already instructed them to do some key things at our internal expense, as well as to communicate with the Europeans...

I have also given instructions to continue the audit of the suspended areas of assistance from the United States, and there must be more of our own and European engagement, especially in the humanitarian, security and social areas. So that we can support our people now, while a new American policy is being formulated."

Details: The president said that they also discussed distributed generation programmes and veteran projects: "Veterans' hubs, support lines, assistance in setting up veterans' private businesses."

Zelenskyy added that there were also programmes for border crossing points: "This is something that was developed in cooperation with partners. The new modern checkpoints are intended to accelerate economic activity and increase the transparency of customs officers’ work. In particular, these are projects in ports."

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine will look for more domestic resources for this.

He also said that there are certain issues in the Ministry of Health and in the field of cybersecurity: "We are dealing with all of this."

