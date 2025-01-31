All Sections
Russian attack on Chornomorsk: 4 injured, hospital, grain storage facilities and lorries damaged – photos

Iryna BalachukFriday, 31 January 2025, 10:45
Russian attack on Chornomorsk: 4 injured, hospital, grain storage facilities and lorries damaged – photos
Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Oleh Kiper on Telegram

The Russians launched a drone strike on the city of Chornomorsk in Odesa Oblast on the night of 30-31 January, leaving four people injured and causing damage to several buildings and vehicles.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian terrorists attacked Chornomorsk, damaging a city hospital, a house, an administrative building, a grain storage facility and lorries.

Four people were injured, including one doctor who was performing surgery during the strikes. All those injured in the attack are in a moderate condition. Two of them have been taken to hospital, while the others are receiving outpatient treatment."

 
Aftermath of the attack.
Photo: Oleh Kiper on Telegram

Details: Kiper said the Russian strike had caused power supply issues for parts of Chornomorsk and its suburbs.

He advised that engineers from DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine, are already working to restore electricity to homes.

Background: Russia launched an attack on Ukraine using 102 Shahed-type strike drones and various decoy UAVs on the night of 30-31 January 2025. Ukrainian air defence shot down 59 of them.

