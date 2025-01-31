All Sections
Russia attacks Ukraine with 102 drones overnight, 59 downed by air defence, 37 go off radar

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 31 January 2025, 09:37
A Ukrainian serviceman downing Russian targets. Photo: Ukraine’s Internal Affairs Ministry

Russia launched an attack on Ukraine using 102 Shahed-type strike drones and various decoy UAVs on the night of 30-31 January 2025. Ukrainian air defence shot down 59 of them.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Details: The drones were launched from Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia and occupied Crimea.  

Ukraine's air defence, including surface-to-air missile units, electronic warfare teams and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and defence forces, repelled the attack.  

As of 09:00, 59 Shahed-type strike drones and other UAVs had been confirmed shot down over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Odesa oblasts.  

Additionally, 37 Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (causing no adverse effects).  

The Air Force noted that four Russian UAVs were still airborne, and combat operations were ongoing.

