Two siblings brought back to Ukraine from Russian occupation

Iryna BatiukFriday, 31 January 2025, 19:44
Inna and Anton. Photo: ermaka2022 on Telegram

Two children – Inna and Anton – who had spent their entire lives under Russian occupation have been brought back to the Ukraine-controlled territory. The siblings’ hometown was seized by Russian forces in 2014.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, on Telegram

Details: Yermak said that the children were raised by their grandmother after their father was killed and their mother was deprived of parental rights.

Quote: "After the full-scale invasion began, the grandmother decided they needed to leave their hometown, which was becoming increasingly dangerous.

Unable to reach Ukrainian-controlled territory immediately, the family went to relatives in Russia. However, they continued searching for a way back home, where the children’s uncle was waiting for them. Today, they are finally home, in their own country."

Details: The rescue mission was organised by the Ukrainian Child Rights Network.

Background: Ukraine managed to bring back five children of different ages – from 18 months to 18 years old – from the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk, Donetsk and part of Kherson oblasts to the Ukraine-controlled territory.

