Total of 176 combat clashes occur on battlefield, most on Pokrovsk front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 8 January 2025, 08:26
Ukrainian soldier inside a military vehicle. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 176 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the highest number recorded on the Pokrovsk front (41 attacks) and in the operational zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast (32 attacks).

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 8 January

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians conducted four unsuccessful attempts to advance near the settlements of Vovchansk and Tykhe.

On the Kupiansk front, three Russian assaults occurred. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Topoli, Holubivka and Petropavlivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 14 attacks, trying to advance near the settlements of Novoserhiivka, Nadiia, Pershotravneve, Cherneshchyna, Makiivka, Zarichne, Terny and Ivanivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled seven Russian attacks near the village of Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vasiukivka, Bondarne, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky and Bila Hora seven times.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, sometimes supported by aircraft, conducted nine attacks near the city of Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 41 Russian assaults near the settlements of Tarasivka, Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Novovasylivka and Nadiivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 25 Russian attacks near the settlements of Sribne, Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Andriivka, Kurakhove and Dachne.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted 21 assaults near the settlement of Yantarne, Kostiantynopolske, Uspenivka, Kostiantynopil, Novosilka and Pryvilne. The Russians also heavily employed assault and bomber aircraft against settlements and Ukrainian positions.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukraine’s defence forces successfully repelled two Russian assaults.

On the Orikhiv and Huliaipole fronts, the Russians did not conduct any assault operations over the past day.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

The operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. A total of 32 combat clashes occurred there over the past day. Russian artillery targeted settlements and Ukrainian positions 146 times, including 6 strikes from multiple-launch rocket systems.

