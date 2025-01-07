Ukrainian forces hit Russian marine command post in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian defence forces have attacked the command post of the 810th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces near the village of Belaya, Kursk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The General Staff said that on 7 January, the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a precision strike on the command post of the 810th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces near the village of Belaya in Kursk Oblast.

As the Ukrainian forces explain, such attacks are an integral part of combat operations of the Ukrainian defence forces units engaged in combat operations in the territory of the Russian Federation.

Quote: "The Armed Forces of Ukraine will use all available assets to destroy the military units of the Russian Federation that threaten the security of Ukrainian citizens."

Background:

On the night of 4-5 January, the Ukrainian defence forces launched an offensive in Kursk Oblast. In particular, it was reported that the Ukrainians were advancing from Sudzha's direction towards the village of Bolshoye Soldatskoye.

The Centre for Strategic Communications (StratCom) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on the night of 25 December 2024, the Ukrainian defence forces hit the command post of the 810th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces in the village of Lgov, Kursk Oblast.

