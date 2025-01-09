Trump determined to take control of Greenland, though not by force – Reuters

Reuters, citing sources, has reported that US President-elect Donald Trump is genuinely considering the acquisition of Greenland, aiming to expand Washington's influence in the Western Hemisphere and cement his legacy.

Source: European Pravda, citing Reuters

Details: On Tuesday, Trump declined to rule out the possibility of using military or economic measures to acquire Greenland, a Danish overseas territory, after his inauguration on 20 January. The statement surprised European allies, who are focused on preserving the inviolability of borders amid heightened global instability.

Although Trump had briefly mentioned the idea of acquiring Greenland during his first term, his recent comments highlight that this is a longstanding ambition rather than a fleeting interest.

A person familiar with internal discussions with Trump told Reuters that the former property developer is unlikely to resort to military force in acquiring control of Greenland.

However, the person added that Trump is serious about using other means, such as diplomatic or economic pressure on Denmark, to acquire the world's largest island.

"The real legacy is you have expanded the United States," the source said.

"Literally in 70 years we haven't added one piece of real estate to the portfolio. He talks about it a lot," he added.

In 1959, under Republican President Dwight Eisenhower, two US territories – Alaska and Hawaii – became the 49th and 50th states of the United States.

Another associate of Trump mentioned seeing a list of foreign policy priorities compiled by senior Trump officials following his victory in the 5 November presidential election. One priority that immediately stood out to him was: "Buying Greenland".

Trump has framed the potential acquisition of Greenland as a national security imperative.

Denmark responded to Trump's remarks by stating that Greenland was not for sale. Although Denmark has controlled the island for centuries, its 57,000 residents now manage their own internal affairs.

Trump's advisers have indicated that they expect US foreign policy to pivot towards the Americas under the new administration. Trump is particularly wary of Chinese and Russian influence in the region, which he views as "America's backyard," according to two advisers involved in Latin American policy planning.

Three current and former Trump associates, familiar with his thinking, have said that Trump is also interested in territorial expansion as a way to create a lasting legacy that will be remembered by future generations.

Background: Copenhagen is considering a response to US President-elect Donald Trump's remarks regarding his desire to acquire Greenland, with indications suggesting that he is not merely joking.



