Fewer Russian aircraft fly over Black Sea after Ukrainian Magura drones destroyed Russian helicopters, Ukrainian Navy says

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 9 January 2025, 13:29
Fewer Russian aircraft fly over Black Sea after Ukrainian Magura drones destroyed Russian helicopters, Ukrainian Navy says
A combat helicopter. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia has scaled back the frequency of helicopter flights over the Black Sea after Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) downed two Russian helicopters on the night of 30-31 December.

Source: Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Their number [of helicopter sorties – ed.] has decreased slightly, though they [the Russians – ed.] still have to use helicopters for anti-drone warfare, which is their main purpose and main task."

Details: The spokesperson noted that Russia has reduced the frequency of helicopter patrols over the Black Sea, but they have not entirely abandoned the practice, as they have no alternative means to hunt Ukrainian USVs.

Pletenchuk emphasised that the Russians often fail to grasp the situation on the first attempt and require a certain level of repetition before drawing the necessary conclusions.

He added that although there has been a decline in Russian aircraft activity over the Black Sea, it remains a significant issue for Ukrainian defence forces as the Russians continue to maintain effective control over the airspace above Crimea and the sea.

Background: On 31 December, the Group 13 special forces unit from Ukraine's Defence Intelligence achieved a historic result by hitting a Russian aerial target using a Magura V5 USV equipped with missile weapons.

