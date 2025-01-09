Poland prepares new military aid package for Ukraine

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Poland's Minister of National Defence, has announced that Warsaw is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine.

Source: Poland's Ministry of National Defence on X (Twitter), citing Kosiniak-Kamysz at a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein Group, at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Thursday, 9 January, Kosiniak-Kamysz said Poland was preparing another support package for Ukraine.

"We always donate what is possible. Of course, there is a line that we do not cross – the line of the security of the Polish state," he stressed.

Background:

In mid-November, Kosiniak-Kamysz accused Ukrainians of forgetting about "how much Poland has done and how much it has helped Ukraine" and levelled additional accusations against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Yesterday he suggested that this meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group could be the last one in its current format.

Discussions at Thursday’s Ramstein meeting centred on continued support for Ukraine, culminating in the creation of roadmaps for support until 2027.

