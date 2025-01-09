Poland prepares new military aid package for Ukraine
Thursday, 9 January 2025, 18:06
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Poland's Minister of National Defence, has announced that Warsaw is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine.
Source: Poland's Ministry of National Defence on X (Twitter), citing Kosiniak-Kamysz at a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein Group, at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, as reported by European Pravda
Details: On Thursday, 9 January, Kosiniak-Kamysz said Poland was preparing another support package for Ukraine.
"We always donate what is possible. Of course, there is a line that we do not cross – the line of the security of the Polish state," he stressed.
Background:
- In mid-November, Kosiniak-Kamysz accused Ukrainians of forgetting about "how much Poland has done and how much it has helped Ukraine" and levelled additional accusations against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
- Yesterday he suggested that this meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group could be the last one in its current format.
- Discussions at Thursday’s Ramstein meeting centred on continued support for Ukraine, culminating in the creation of roadmaps for support until 2027.
