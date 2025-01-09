All Sections
Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 9 January 2025, 14:58
Polish PM on presidential candidate Nawrocki's remarks on Ukraine: Aren't you ashamed?
Donald Tusk. Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has condemned opposition presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki for claiming that Ukraine should not be part of the EU or NATO.

Source: European Pravda, citing Tusk on X (Twitter)

Details: In response to Nawrocki's remarks, Tusk directed his comments at Jarosław Kaczyński, leader of the Law and Justice party, which backs Nawrocki's presidential bid.

"Your candidate, Karol Nawrocki, has said he sees no place for Ukraine in NATO. Do you recall which president was the most supportive of Ukraine on this issue? And which one was the most opposed? Aren’t you ashamed?" Tusk said.

Background: 

