Polish PM on presidential candidate Nawrocki's remarks on Ukraine: Aren't you ashamed?

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has condemned opposition presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki for claiming that Ukraine should not be part of the EU or NATO.

Source: European Pravda, citing Tusk on X (Twitter)

Details: In response to Nawrocki's remarks, Tusk directed his comments at Jarosław Kaczyński, leader of the Law and Justice party, which backs Nawrocki's presidential bid.

"Your candidate, Karol Nawrocki, has said he sees no place for Ukraine in NATO. Do you recall which president was the most supportive of Ukraine on this issue? And which one was the most opposed? Aren’t you ashamed?" Tusk said.

Background:

During a TV broadcast, the presenter pointed out that "Donald Trump does not see Ukraine in NATO" and asked about Karol Nawrocki's stance in this regard. Nawrocki responded that he "has a fixed opinion".

"Today, I do not see Ukraine in either structure, neither in the European Union nor in NATO," Nawrocki said.

A recent poll revealed that in Poland's upcoming presidential election, Rafał Trzaskowski, the candidate from the ruling Civic Coalition party, has the backing of 36.2% of voters, while 28.8% are poised to support Nawrocki.

